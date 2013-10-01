FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa agrees 3.6 mln euro payment for former CEO
October 1, 2013 / 11:45 AM / in 4 years

Intesa agrees 3.6 mln euro payment for former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said it had agreed to give former CEO Tommaso Cucchiani a severance payment of 3.6 million euros ($4.9 million) from his nearly two years at the helm of Italy’s biggest retail bank.

Intesa said Cucchiani will remain at the bank until April 1, 2014 to carry out activities identified by the new CEO Carlo Messina, to whom he reports. Until that date, Cucchiani will receive compensation plus pension benefits. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)

