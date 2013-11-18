Intesa Sanpaolo says dividend is a priority

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, considers paying a dividend a priority to keep its investment appeal, chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro said on Monday.

Gros Pietro also said the bank was not a long-term investor in Telecom Italia, now at the centre of a strategy shift. But a future exit from the Italian telecoms operator would depend on the company’s future corporate structure as well as its investment strategy.

Telefonica is the largest investor in Telecom Italia, which it controls together with Intesa Sanpaolo and two other Italian investors. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)