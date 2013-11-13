FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa CEO not aware of AQR requirement that could impact dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is not aware at the moment of any requirement in an upcoming asset quality review by the European Central Bank that would prevent the bank from distributing a dividend for 2013, its CEO said on Wednesday.

The bank said earlier that its dividend payment for this year would depend on “external and regulatory developments.”

“We are not aware at the moment of anything in the asset quality review that could create problems for our dividend policy but since we are under the asset quality review in a month things could change,” Messina said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

