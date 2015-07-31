FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo to adopt single board model
July 31, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo to adopt single board model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is set to introduce a model of having just one board, ditching a governance system it adopted in 2007 to smooth a merger that created Italy’s largest retail bank.

“The governance model that Intesa has applied for eight years has allowed for effective controls and excellent results, but we have decided to change,” Intesa Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli told a news conference on Friday.

The announcement followed a unanimous vote by the supervisory board to adopt the new governance system.

Intesa Sanpaolo was the first major player in Italy to adopt a dual system and did it as a sweetener when Banca Intesa swallowed Sanpaolo IMI.

The dual system has been used in Italy to smooth takeovers but it has often resulted in an excessive number of directors.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak

