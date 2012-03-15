RPT-Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 hit by 10 bln euros writedowns

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.1 retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted a 10.1 billion euros loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as it joined domestic rival UniCredit in writing down billions of euros of goodwill to repair a balance sheet damaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

Intesa said it had carried out a “highly prudent impairment” on the goodwill of past deals. The writedowns do not impact the bank’s capital.

Intesa said it would pay a dividend of 0.05 euros for the year. The Core Tier 1 ratio, adjusted to the requirements by the European Banking requirements, stood a 9.2 percent after the dividend, it said.