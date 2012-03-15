FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 hit by 10 bln euros writedowns
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

RPT-Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 hit by 10 bln euros writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.1 retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted a 10.1 billion euros loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as it joined domestic rival UniCredit in writing down billions of euros of goodwill to repair a balance sheet damaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

Intesa said it had carried out a “highly prudent impairment” on the goodwill of past deals. The writedowns do not impact the bank’s capital.

Intesa said it would pay a dividend of 0.05 euros for the year. The Core Tier 1 ratio, adjusted to the requirements by the European Banking requirements, stood a 9.2 percent after the dividend, it said.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.