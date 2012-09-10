Intesa Sanpaolo moves to strengthen management board role

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it had proposed changes to its by-laws with a view to strengthening the role of its management board to make decisions more quickly.

The bank said its management board will comprise seven to eleven members and will involve more managers than it had previously.

The proposal will be submitted to a shareholders meeting, it said.

The bank’s management board currently comprises nine members, with the bank’s CEO Enrico Cucchiani the only manager present.