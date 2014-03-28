Intesa posts 4.55 bln euro loss in 2013 on writedowns

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, posted a net loss of 4.55 billion euros ($6.25 billion) in 2013 due to heavy writedowns on bad loans and impairments on the value of some of its units, it said on Friday.

The loss would have been even bigger had the bank not booked a pre-tax capital gain of 2.56 billion euros from the revaluation of its stake of around 40 percent in the Bank of Italy.

A Thomson Reuters analyst consensus had forecast a net profit of 1.09 billion euros for the year.

Intesa followed in the footsteps of domestic rival UniCredit , which also booked heavy loan and goodwill writedowns when it posted a shock 14 billion euros loss for 2013 earlier this month.

Intesa said it had set aside 7.1 billion euros to cover for bad loans, which have become the number one problem for Italian lenders due to a deep recession in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

On top of this, it booked 6.8 billion euros of pre-tax impairments on the goodwill of its divisions.

Intesa said its Common Equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 12.3 percent, up from 11.2 percent at the end of September and one of the highest in Italy. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)