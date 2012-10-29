Intesa chairman wants board renewal before 2013 election

TURIN, Italy, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo should renew its two boards before elections next year which could prompt speculative attacks against Italy, veteran Intesa banker Giovanni Bazoli said on Monday.

Investors have been fretting about what kind of government might succeed the unelected administration led by Mario Monti, who was sworn in last November as the euro zone debt crisis was pushing Italy’s borrowing costs out of control.

Bazoli, who is chairman of Intesa’s supervisory board, said Italy’s biggest retail bank should make sure its governance structure is fully equipped to deal with a possible return of market jitters.

Intesa’s supervisory and management boards come up for renewal next year and would normally be replaced by the annual shareholder meeting which takes place in April. But that would risk overlapping with the general election, which must be held by the end of the same month.

“We hope there won’t be speculative waves against Italian debt (with the national election) ... But if they did take place wouldn’t it be better if the bank had all its structures functioning properly?” Bazoli said to reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

The meeting approved a change to the bank’s bylaws that will increase the number of bank executives on its management board to a maximum of four from just one now.