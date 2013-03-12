FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa hit by higher loan charges, writedowns in Q4
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Intesa hit by higher loan charges, writedowns in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, posted an 83 million euro fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday due to higher loan loss provisions and a writedown on the value of an investment in Telecom Italia.

Like other Italian lenders, Intesa is having to set aside more cash to cover for rising bad loans as the euro zone’s third-largest economy battles through a painful recession.

The full-year net profit came in at 1.6 billion euros against a net loss of 8.2 billion euros for 2011, when the bank wrote down billions of euros of goodwill form past deals to repait a balance sheet damaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

A poll of six analyst estimates compiled by Reuters had forecast on average a fourth-quarter loss of 169 million euros. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.