Top Intesa investor says not considering share sale
April 1, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Top Intesa investor says not considering share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, April 1 (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is not considering cutting its holding in the bank, its chairman said on Tuesday.

“We are not considering the sale of stakes in Intesa Sanpaolo, but we are following what is happening on the market,” Luca Remmert, head of the Compagnia di San Paolo, told reporters.

U.S. fund BlackRock in February became Intesa’s second biggest shareholder, and the bank’s CEO Carlo Messina said last week he hoped more international players would make investments. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

