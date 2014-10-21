Intesa Sanpaolo says has had loan requests for 8.5-9 bln euros

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has granted new loans or received loan requests for a total of 8.5-9 billion euros out of the 12.5 billion euros in cheap loans it is taking from the European Central Bank, its chief executive said.

Intesa, Italy’s biggest retail bank, has taken 4 billion euros in so called TLTRO funds from the ECB in September and plans to take another 8.5 billion euros at the next tender in December.

“As of today, between granted loans and expressions of interest we have received requests for 8.5-9 billion euros,” CEO Carlo Messina told reporters.