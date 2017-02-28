UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
MILAN Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive.
"I categorically deny that the bank is interested in acquisitions in Russia," a bank's spokesman said in Milan.
Earlier on Tuesday the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian unit, Antonio Fallico, said it was likely the subsidiary would look into buying another bank in Russia.
Fallico was speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in Russia's southern city of Sochi. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.