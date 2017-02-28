MILAN Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive.

"I categorically deny that the bank is interested in acquisitions in Russia," a bank's spokesman said in Milan.

Earlier on Tuesday the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian unit, Antonio Fallico, said it was likely the subsidiary would look into buying another bank in Russia.

Fallico was speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in Russia's southern city of Sochi.