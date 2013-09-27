FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Top Intesa shareholder declines to comment on confidence in CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment on Friday to questions on whether confidence in the bank’s chief executive remained.

“We will judge on the basis on the facts existing at the moment,” Giuseppe Guzzetti, the head of Intesa’s second biggest investor Cariplo, said on the sidelines of an event.

Sources close to Italy’s largest retail bank said that Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani could be forced out next week after clashing with supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli and the Cariplo Foundation. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni)

