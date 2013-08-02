RPT-Intesa Q2 net profit falls, misses expectations

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy’s biggest retail bank, fell more than expected in the second quarter, declining by 75 percent as the lender set aside more money to cover for souring loans in its recession-hit home turf.

The bank, the first Italian lender to report first-half results, posted a net profit of 116 million euros ($153.5 million) compared with 470 million euros a year ago and an average forecast of 183 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Intesa said it had set aside 2.56 billion euros in the first half of 2013 for loan loss provisions, up 25 percent from a year ago.

That comes on top of loan loss charges of 4.7 billion euros the bank booked in 2012, reflecting the difficult economic backdrop in Italy - where Intesa earns 80 percent of its revenues.

Despite the mounting provisions, and the poor performance of its Hungarian and Ukrainian units, the bank said it improved its capital strength, with a Basel III compliant common equity ratio rising to 11 percent from 10.7 percent at the end of March - one of the strongest in Italy. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)