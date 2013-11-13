FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Intesa profit falls on higher loan loss charges
November 13, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Intesa profit falls on higher loan loss charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy’s biggest retail lender, halved in the third quarter hit by higher loan loss charges and lower lending volumes.

Intesa turned in a net profit of 218 million euros million euros, down from 414 million euros in the same period a year ago but above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst consensus of 197 million euros.

Unlike domestic rival UniCredit, which reported results earlier this week, Intesa continued to increase the amount of money it sets aside to cover for bad loans.

In the first nine months of the year, loan loss provisions totalled 4.03 billion euros, up 24 percent from the same period of last year. The bank said it expected the cost of credit to remain high in the fourth quarter.

On a more positive note, Intesa said its pro-forma Basel III Common Equity capital, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 11.2 percent - one of the strongest in Italy.

The results are the first under new CEO Carlo Messina, appointed on Sept. 29 to replace Enrico Cucchiani, who was ousted after losing the support of the bank’s foundation shareholders. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

