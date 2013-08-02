UPDATE 2-Intesa makes more bad loan provisions as profit falls

* Net profit 116 mln euros in Q2 vs forecast 183 mln euros

* Loan loss provisions 1.4 bln euros in Q2

* Bank says repaid 12 bln euros of cheap ECB funds

* To focus on capital strengthening, sees European consolidation (Adds CEO comments, details on bad loans, LTRO, future M&A)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy’s biggest retail bank, fell more than expected in the second quarter, tumbling 75 percent as it set aside more money to cover souring loans in its recession-hit local market.

Bad loans have become one of the main troublespots for Italian banks and the Bank of Italy said this week it had intensified inspections of the loan books of eight lenders, although a source close to the matter said none of Italy’s top five banks were among those under extra scrutiny.

CEO Enrico Cucchiani said Intesa was starting to see signs of improvement in credit trends, and that the extra provisions were due to its prudent stance ahead of an upcoming asset quality review and stress tests by European regulators.

“We believe this conservative provisioning puts us ahead of the curve,” Cucchiani said.

However, analysts noted that the increase in gross non-performing loans had actually accelerated in the second quarter to 5.6 percent from the previous three months.

Intesa, the first Italian lender to report first-half results, posted second-quarter net profit of 116 million euros ($153.5 million) on Friday, compared with 470 million euros a year ago and analysts’ average forecast of 183 million.

The bank set aside 2.56 billion euros in the first half for loan-loss provisions, up 25 percent from a year ago. In the second quarter alone, provisions totalled 1.4 billion euros.

That comes on top of loan-loss charges of 4.7 billion euros which the bank booked in 2012, reflecting the difficult economic backdrop in Italy, where Intesa makes 80 percent of its revenue.

STRONGER CAPITAL

Despite the rising provisions and a poor performance by its Hungarian and Ukrainian units, the bank said it improved its capital strength, its Basel III compliant common equity ratio rising to 11 percent from 10.7 percent at the end of March, one of the strongest in Italy.

And in a sign of confidence, Intesa said it had reimbursed 12 billion euros of cheap funds it took from the European Central Bank at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, or a third of the total borrowed.

Cucchiani said the bank would continue to focus on capital strengthening to avoid having to resort to a capital increase and forecast a wave of consolidation in the European banking industry after the next round of stress tests.

In a statement, he said that if that happened his bank would be “an attractive, solid and efficient player/potential partner, in a strong negotiating position.”

In what sounded like a pitch to potential new investors, he added the bank was an “interesting investment opportunity” and “an attractive entry point for international investors looking for a leveraged play on the European economic recovery.”

The shares turned negative after the results and closed 2.2 percent lower at 1.43 euros.

“Writedowns on loans are 1.4 billion euros versus 1.2 billion euros expected, and this is weighing,” said Fabrizio Bernardi, analyst at Fidentiis.

“But given the economic environment, the results look decent to me. They’ve done well on net fees and cost control, and the net interest income has stabilised for the first time after five quarters.”