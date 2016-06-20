Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's top shareholder should step down - Turin mayor

TURIN, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of banking foundation Compagnia di Sanpaolo, the top shareholder of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, should step down, the new mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino said on Monday.

Francesco Profumo was elected to the helm of Compagnia di Sanpaolo by outgoing Turin mayor Piero Fassino a few weeks ago.

On Sunday Appendino, candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, defeated Fassino in local elections.

"He should quit because we did not agree on his appointment," Appendino said, talking with journalists. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)