FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's top shareholder should step down - Turin mayor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's top shareholder should step down - Turin mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of banking foundation Compagnia di Sanpaolo, the top shareholder of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, should step down, the new mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino said on Monday.

Francesco Profumo was elected to the helm of Compagnia di Sanpaolo by outgoing Turin mayor Piero Fassino a few weeks ago.

On Sunday Appendino, candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, defeated Fassino in local elections.

"He should quit because we did not agree on his appointment," Appendino said, talking with journalists. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.