Intesa unions calls strike for July 2

* Unions say bank asking for salary cuts

* Lender seeks to make up for lost savings

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Unions at Intesa Sanpaolo will strike on Monday to protest against feared pay cuts after Italy’s biggest retail bank put on hold 4,200 planned layoffs because of the government’s pension reform.

The unions said that only 800 of 5,000 job cuts announced by Intesa last year will go ahead because of new legislation that increased the minimum pensionable age and discourages early retirement schemes.

“The management now says that they need to find 250 million euros of savings as they did not lay off as many people as they had planned. So, they are basically asking us to reduce salaries across the board,” Maurizio Zoe, head of the biggest union at the bank, told Reuters on Friday.

Unions at Intesa are also up in arms over reports of 1,000 branch closures. The bank has declined to comment on the branch closure report.

Italian lenders are under pressure to slash costs and shed asset to repair balance sheets hit hard by the euro zone’s debt crisis.

Zoe, of the CGIL Fisac union, said Intesa had distributed a dividend on last year’s accounts, unlike domestic rival UniCredit, and could not be seen as a troubled bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo had no comment on the strike, referring to a statement it issued earlier this month which said that, given its willingness to suspend planned layoffs, it needed to negotiate with unions ways to make up for lost savings. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)