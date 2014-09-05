FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo sticking to plans to exit Telecom Italia
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo sticking to plans to exit Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is sticking to its plans to exit Telecom Italia without any rush, the chairman of the bank’s management board said on Friday.

“Our plan says that we will shed all our non-banking shareholdings while trying to protect the value of our stakes,” said Gian Maria Gros-Pietro on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti forum in Cernobbio.

Intesa Sanpaolo is a member of the Telco vehicle that currently controls the Italian telecoms company.

The Italian partners in Telco - who also include Mediobanca and Generali - have recently signaled a desire to exit the unprofitable seven-year investment to focus on their core banking or insurance businesses.

Spain’s Telefonica is also a shareholder of Telco.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.