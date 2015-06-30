Intesa Sanpaolo sells Telecom Italia stake for 191 mln euros

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had sold its shares in Telecom Italia on the market at an average price of 0.871 euros each for a total amount of around 191 million euros ($213 million), in line with book value.

The sale follows the dissolution of the Telco consortium which controlled 22.4 percent of the phone group and of which Intesa was part, along with Spain’s Telefonica, Italian insurer Generali and investment bank Mediobanca .

They are exiting what has been a money-losing venture for them since they entered in 2007. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)