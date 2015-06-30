FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo sells Telecom Italia stake for 191 mln euros
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo sells Telecom Italia stake for 191 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had sold its shares in Telecom Italia on the market at an average price of 0.871 euros each for a total amount of around 191 million euros ($213 million), in line with book value.

The sale follows the dissolution of the Telco consortium which controlled 22.4 percent of the phone group and of which Intesa was part, along with Spain’s Telefonica, Italian insurer Generali and investment bank Mediobanca .

They are exiting what has been a money-losing venture for them since they entered in 2007. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.