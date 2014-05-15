Intesa still awaiting regulator's approval of Ukraine unit sale

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it was still waiting for Ukraine’s central bank to approve the sale of its local subsidiary Pravex-Bank to CentraGas Holding, a unit of Ukraine-based Group DF, for 74 million euros.

Asked by an analyst on a conference call whether the sale, announced in January, was going ahead despite turmoil in the country, he said: “There has been no deal-breaker during this period. We are still waiting for approval from the central bank.”

He said his bank’s exposure to Ukraine and Russia was “really not significant.”