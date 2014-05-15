FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
May 15, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Intesa still awaiting regulator's approval of Ukraine unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it was still waiting for Ukraine’s central bank to approve the sale of its local subsidiary Pravex-Bank to CentraGas Holding, a unit of Ukraine-based Group DF, for 74 million euros.

Asked by an analyst on a conference call whether the sale, announced in January, was going ahead despite turmoil in the country, he said: “There has been no deal-breaker during this period. We are still waiting for approval from the central bank.”

He said his bank’s exposure to Ukraine and Russia was “really not significant.”

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

