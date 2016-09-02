FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit asset manager merger not on table - Intesa SanPaolo CEO
September 2, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit asset manager merger not on table - Intesa SanPaolo CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy , Sept 2 (Reuters) - The merger of Intesa SanPaolo's asset management unit Eurizon and Unicredit counterpart Pioneer is not being examined, Intesa SanPaolo chief executive Gian Maria Gros-Pietro told Reuters on Friday.

"No, it's not on the table," he said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

In the past few days, Italian media has said a merger of the two asset managers could be an option UniCredit might consider to help beef up its capital base.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
