FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo in talks to sell consumer credit unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 23, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo in talks to sell consumer credit unit-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is looking to sell its Accedo consumer credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year plan to shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The deal could be worth around 400 million euros ($439 million), one of the sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo aims to sell both the unit, which grants loans guaranteed by a portion of the debtors’ salary, and a 4-billion euro loan portfolio.

It would keep a network of financial advisers, the sources said, adding talks between the bank and potential buyers were already underway.

One source said investment funds Apollo Global Management and Lone Star were the front-runners. Investment managers Vaerde Partners and Christofersson Robb & Company are also in the running, the source said.

The second source mentioned also Fortress Investment Group among suitors.

Fortress declined to comment. Apollo, Vaerde and Christofersson were not available for a comment. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.