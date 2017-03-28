FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Intesa's plan targets net NPL ratio of 6 pct by end-2019-source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 5 months ago

Intesa's plan targets net NPL ratio of 6 pct by end-2019-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa sanpaolo, targets a net non performing loan ratio of 6 percent by the end of 2019 from 8.2 percent at the end of 2016, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

The source said that the bank's board had completed a review of its plan to reduce problematic loans organically, rather than through sales. The gross NPL ratio is expected to fall to 10.5 percent by the end of 2019 from 14.7 percent at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.