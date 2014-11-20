BRIEF-Intica Systems 9-month sales improved 7 pct to 30.7 mln euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG :

* Says increase of revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2014

* Says outlook for fiscal 2014 slightly adjusted

* 9-month group sales improved 7 pct to 30.7 million euros(9 months 2013: 28.6 million euros)

* 9-month group earnings increased to 0.6 million euros(9 months 2013: 0.4 million euros)

* Says EBITDA was 4.3 million euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 4.3 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT rose from 0.8 million euros to 1.0 million euros

* Says expects that consolidated FY sales will be over 41 million euros and EBIT margin will be around 3 pct

* Says orders on hand amounted to around 42 million euros on Sept. 30, which was well above prior-year level of around 38 million euros