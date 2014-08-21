FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intica Systems H1 group sales increased slightly to EUR 19.7 million
#Communications Equipment
August 21, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intica Systems H1 group sales increased slightly to EUR 19.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG : * Says publishes interim report on H1 2014 * Says H1 group sales increased slightly to EUR 19.7 million (H1 2013: EUR 19.5

million) * Says H1 group earnings improved 14.2% to EUR 0.41 million (H1 2013: EUR 0.36

million) * Says outlook for fiscal 2014 confirmed * Says H1 group EBIT slipped slightly from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 0.6 million * Still expects the group to report sales of around EUR 43 million and an EBIT

margin of around 3.5% for 2014 * Says orders on hand amounted to around EUR 37 million as of June 30, 2014 * Says group EBITDA dropped 7.7% to EUR 2.8 million in the first six months of

2014 (H1 2013: EUR 3.0 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
