Alibaba to invest $692 mln in department store operator Intime Retail
March 31, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Alibaba to invest $692 mln in department store operator Intime Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would invest HK$5.37 billion ($692.25 million) in the Chinese department store operator and form a joint venture to develop online-to-offline (O2O) business.

Intime will issue 220.54 million shares at HK$7.5335 each and HK$3.71 billion worth of convertible bonds to a unit of Alibaba, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday.

The pair will form a joint venture to develop shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets related to online-to-offline business in China, Intime said.

$1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
