FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INTL FCStone adds Thomas, Garland to precious metals team
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

INTL FCStone adds Thomas, Garland to precious metals team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. commodities brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday its INTL Hanley unit has expanded its precious metals team by adding Peter Thomas and Thomas Garland as senior traders focusing on its North American precious metals trading business.

Thomas and Garland are joining INTL Hanley from a Chicago-based metals firm, where they developed two precious metals electronic trading systems, the firm said in a statement.

The two systems are INTL Bullion Cart, which allows traders to acquire precious metals via a web-based interface, and INTL Tornado Precious Metals Trading System, which traders can use to hedge their price risk.

INTL Hanley is a proprietary option market-making firm. In 2010, INTL FCStone acquired Hanley Group Ltd to become INTL Hanley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.