Lender IPF says evaluating alternative model for Slovak business

Dec 22 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) said it was evaluating alternative business models for the Slovak market after the country’s parliament passed legislation that was expected to hit its business there.

IPF’s stock was down 4.75 percent at 279.1 pence at 0926 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia together accounted for about 17.5 percent of IPF’s revenue and about 20 percent of pretax profit in 2014.

The lender, which provides small personal loans in eastern Europe and Mexico, said earlier this month that it expected a hit to its Slovak business from proposed consumer legislation amendments. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)