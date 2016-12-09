IPF assessing hit from Poland's proposed loan cap rules

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Friday it was assessing the hit on its profit from Poland's proposed rules to cap non-interest costs on consumer loans.

Poland plans to cap non-interest costs at 75 percent of the amount of the loan, according to the draft bill by the country's Justice Ministry. At present, the cap stands at 100 percent.

IPF shares fell as much as 48 percent to 147.7 pence, before paring some losses to close at 163.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)