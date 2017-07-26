CORRECTED-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises

(Corrects second paragraph to say '2.4 million', not 'more than 2.8 million')

July 26 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.

IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.4 million borrowers in Europe and Mexico, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 43 million pounds ($56 million) in the six months ended June, from 33 million pounds a year earlier.

Positive forex movements added 6.7 million pounds to the group's profit.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 400.8 million pounds.

"Our ongoing European home credit businesses performed in line with expectations, Mexico continued to deliver positive business momentum and IPF Digital reported excellent top-line growth," Chief Executive Gerard Ryan said.