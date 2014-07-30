Lender IPF's profit boosted by eastern Europe gains

July 30 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported an 11 percent rise in first-half profit as it lent more in Poland and Lithuania during the period.

IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.6 million borrowers in eastern Europe and Mexico, raised its interim dividend by 10.5 percent to 4.2 pence per share.

Pretax profit before exceptional items increased to 47.1 million pounds ($79.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, compared with 42.3 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5902 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)