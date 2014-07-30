FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lender IPF's profit boosted by eastern Europe gains
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Lender IPF's profit boosted by eastern Europe gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported an 11 percent rise in first-half profit as it lent more in Poland and Lithuania during the period.

IPF, which provides small personal loans to 2.6 million borrowers in eastern Europe and Mexico, raised its interim dividend by 10.5 percent to 4.2 pence per share.

Pretax profit before exceptional items increased to 47.1 million pounds ($79.8 million) in the six months ended June 30, compared with 42.3 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5902 British Pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.