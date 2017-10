NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc. saw net income in its second quarter to end-March sink almost 40 percent as trading volume and revenue fell at the mid-size U.S. commodity broker.

Net income was down 38 percent to $1.5 million from $2.4 million in the same three months last year as operating revenues fell 2 percent to $117 million, it said on Wednesday.