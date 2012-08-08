UPDATE 2-INTL FCStone profits fall; sees mildly improved market

* Net income ‘not yet in line with objectives’ - COO

* Quarterly revenue rises 17 percent to record

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone Inc’s third quarter net income fell 54 percent, but revenue rose 17 percent to a record, and the commodities trading and clearing company said it saw a mild improvement in market conditions.

The New York-based company said net income in the quarter that ended June 30, fell to $4.7 million, or 23 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or 55 cents a share a year ago. Net revenue, including interest expense, rose 17 percent to a record $121.2 million.

Earnings improved compared with the prior quarter, which the company attributed to cost cutting and better markets. In the three months to March 31, the company reported net income of $2.4 million.

“While not yet in line with our objectives, continuing improvement in net income resulted from revenue growth in new initiatives, cost control and mildly improved market conditions,” said Chief Operating Officer Scott Branch in a statement.

The company has made a series of modest acquisitions in the past 18 months, including MF Global’s metals trading division, which have boosted revenue significantly.

The company gave no reason for the drop in earnings in its statement, but commodities brokers and futures commission merchants have been hit by low interest rates and intense competition for clearing business, which has kept commission fees under pressure.

Confidence in the futures market among commercial hedgers such as grain elevators and scrap merchants has also been battered by a string of scandals.

It was triggered by MF Global’s meltdown last October, and exacerbated by Peregrine Financial Group’s collapse last month.