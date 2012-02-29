FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intl Personal Finance posts record profit
February 29, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

Intl Personal Finance posts record profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Emerging markets lender International Personal Finance posted record annual profit as customer numbers grew and said it was confident of more progress despite the current economic uncertainty.

The company, which mainly operates in central and eastern Europe as well as Mexico, said pretax profit for the year ended December 2011 rose by 9 percent from last year to 100.5 million pounds ($159.2 million).

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the average profit forecast was 100.9 million pounds.

“Whilst the economic background continues to be uncertain, we have good prospects for growth and are confident that the business will continue to perform well,” Chief Executive Christopher Rodrigues said in a statement.

International Personal Finance proposed a full-year dividend of 7.1 pence, up 13 percent from a year ago.

