Thailand's Intouch Q2 net profit down 5 percent
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Intouch Q2 net profit down 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group, Intouch Holdings Pcl, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit dropped 5 percent from a year earlier due to lower contributions from its mobile affiliate, Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings, a wholly owned unit of Singapore’s Temesek Holdings, posted an April-June net profit of 3.5 billion baht ($109.58 million) versus 3.68 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company expects revenue from sales and services to rise 5-7 percent in 2014.

Intouch, formerly known as Shin Corp, owns 40.5 percent of AIS and 41.1 percent of satellite operator Thaicom Pcl .

$1 = 31.9400 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
