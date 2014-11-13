FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms group Intouch says will beat 2014 revenue forecast
November 13, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Thai telecoms group Intouch says will beat 2014 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group Intouch Holdings Pcl said on Thursday it expects revenue in 2014 to be higher than the earlier forecast of 5-7 percent growth due to the strong performance of its satellite business.

The new outlook for revenue, which increased 15 percent in the first nine months of this year, will boost the company’s profit for this year, Tomyantee Kongpoolsilpa, vice-president for investor relations, said during an earnings presentation.

Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

