FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Intouch Q1 net profit up 7 pct on year
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's Intouch Q1 net profit up 7 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest telecoms group Intouch Holdings said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 7 percent due to contributions from mobile, satellite and international businesses.

Net profit was 4.1 billion baht ($122 million) for the January-March quarter, versus 3.83 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, maintained its growth forecast of revenue from sales and services of between 5 and 7 percent this year, it said. ($1 = 33.70 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.