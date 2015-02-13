Thailand's Intouch 2014 profit flat, sees revenue up 5-7 pct in 2015

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest telecoms group Intouch Holdings PCL said on Friday its annual net profit rose 1 percent due to higher contributions from its satellite and international business.

The company expected revenue from sales and services to rise 5-7 percent in 2015 and planned to spend no more than 200 million baht per year for venture capital, it said in a statement.

Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, posted net profit of 14.8 billion baht ($454 million) for 2014, versus the 14.99 billion baht average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

The company said it aimed to book 40.45 percent of the profit from its mobile affiliate Advanced Info Service PCL this year.