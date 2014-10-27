FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CORRECTED-Intralot's unit announces AU$ 20 mln lottery deal with Australia's TATTS Group
#Casinos & Gaming
October 27, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Intralot's unit announces AU$ 20 mln lottery deal with Australia's TATTS Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet point to clarify that the deal is with Australia’s TATTS Group and is for the sale of Victoria State’s lottery via its Intralot Australia unit)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA

* Announces AU$ 20 million deal with Australia’s TATTS Group for the sale of Victoria State’s lottery via its Intralot Australia unit

* Says deal's contribution to the group's proceeds for H1 2014 not more than 2 percent Source text: bit.ly/ZSTNK0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
