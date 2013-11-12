FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress-owned Intrawest Resorts files to go public
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

Fortress-owned Intrawest Resorts files to go public

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mountain resort operator Intrawest Resorts Holdings, owned by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The owner of Canadian Mountain Holidays, the largest heli-skiing adventure operator in the world, was taken private by Fortress in 2006 for about $2.8 billion, including debt.

Intrawest has interests in seven mountain resorts in North America and runs Club Intrawest, a private vacation club with eight locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Denver-based company intends to use proceeds from the IPO for investments and acquisitions, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

The filing did not reveal how many shares Intrawest or Fortress planned to sell or their expected price.

Intrawest said it plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange, but did not disclose its intended stock symbol.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $296.7 million, while revenue rose to $524.4 million in the year ended June 30, 2013.

Total long-term debt was $1.95 billion as of June 30, according to the IPO filing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.