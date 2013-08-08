Intrepid loses CEO amid stalemate over lost Indonesia gold mine

MELBOURNE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Intrepid Mines said it has failed to make any progress in talks to reclaim rights to a $5 billion copper and gold project in Indonesia, as it announced on Thursday that its chief executive had quit.

Intrepid was kicked off the Tujuh Bukit site a year ago after its Indonesian partners tranferred the leases for the project to a new company, now controlled by Indonesian tycoon Edwin Soeryadjaya.

Intrepid Chairman Ian McMaster said talks with Soeryadjaya and his associates have been rebuffed in the six weeks since shareholders rejected an attempt by a private equity fund, seen to be aligned with the Indonesian, to spill Intrepid’s board.

Since the vote in June, the company’s representatives in Jakarta have met twice with Soeryadjaya and Intrepid’s financial adviser has met with the other major investor in Tujuh Bukit, Gavin Caudle of Provident Capital.

“Despite these attempts to seek constructive engagement, Mr Soeryadjaya and his associates have not shown any real interest in reaching a commercial settlement,” McMaster said.

“That being the case, we remain committed to using every legal remedy available to us to restore value for Intrepid shareholders.”

The company is now looking for a new CEO to replace Brad Gordon, who led Intrepid’s investment in Tujuh Bukit and invested $100 million in proving up the resource before losing the project.

In the meantime McMaster will serve as executive chairman.

Intrepid’s shares last traded at A$0.26, valuing the company at A$145 million, down from more than A$1 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)