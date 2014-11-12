FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aircraft leasing co Intrepid Aviation files for IPO
November 12, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Aircraft leasing co Intrepid Aviation files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Intrepid Aviation Ltd, an aircraft leasing company, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company listed Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities among its underwriters. (1.usa.gov/1sEyWBp)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

