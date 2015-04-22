FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intrum Justitia Q1 operating profit lags expectation
April 22, 2015

Intrum Justitia Q1 operating profit lags expectation

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish debt collection firm Intrum Justitia posted a smaller than expected rise in operating profit on Wednesday and said investments in purchased debt shrank year-on year.

Operating profit amounted to 339 million Swedish crowns ($39.2 million) compared to a year-ago 283 million and an average forecast of 353 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Disbursements for investments in purchased debt fell in the quarter to 469 million crowns from 619 million. ($1 = 8.6540 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos, editing by Terje Solsvik)

