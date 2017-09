Oct 22 (Reuters) - Interval Leisure Group Inc is in talks to buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc’s vacation ownership business, CNBC said, citing Dow Jones.

The deal could be worth about $1 billion to $1.5 billion and could be announced next week, CNBC said, citing Dow Jones. (bit.ly/1MGHH88)

Shares of Interval Leisure rose 7.7 percent to $19.91, while Starwood gained 2.5 percent to $69.70 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)