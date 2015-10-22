UPDATE 1-Interval Leisure in talks to buy Starwood's vacation ownership unit-WSJ

(Changes source, adds background)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Interval Leisure Group Inc is in talks to buy Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc’s vacation ownership business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The deal would value the business at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion and could be announced as soon as next week, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PDxnnK)

Interval Leisure, which provides non-traditional lodging such as vacation rentals and vacation ownerships, has a market capitalization of just over $1 billion.

Interval Leisure and Starwood were not immediately available for comment.

Starwood said in February it would spin off the timeshare business into publicly traded company, as a part of its move in the company’s “asset-light” strategy to focus on operating properties instead of owning them.

The unit, which owns and operates villa-style resorts, accounted for 11 percent of Starwood’s revenue in 2014. The spin-off was expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Interval Leisure shares rose 9 percent to $20.18, while Starwood gained 2.4 percent to $69.65 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D‘Souza)