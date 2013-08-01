UPDATE 1-Intu's net asset value per share falls to 377 pence

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intu Properties, which owns some of Britain’s largest malls, said adjusted net asset value per share fell to 377 pence in June from 392 pence in December due to the costs of a financial restructuring and equity placing.

In February, Intu announced its fourth equity raising in as many years to fund the acquisition of a mall in Milton Keynes for 250 million pounds ($379 million) against the backdrop of a weak retail climate in Britain.

Larger malls that dominate their catchment areas have performed relatively better than others, and Intu’s properties include some of the Britain’s largest centres such as the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex, southern England.

But the failure of some retailers is affecting its performance, the company said.

“The retail environment in the UK has continued to be testing, with earnings affected by failures in the last 18 months of tenants representing annual rent of 35 million pounds,” it said.

A series of retailers including Jessops, HMV and Comet have failed as shoppers tighten their belts under austerity measures, leaving empty storefronts on Britain’s high streets and in its shopping centres.

Intu announced an unchanged dividend of 5 pence.