BRIEF-Intu Properties signs new 600 mln stg revolving credit facility
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties signs new 600 mln stg revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Announces signing of new 600 mln stg revolving credit facility

* New RCF replaces existing 375 mln stg facility that was due to expire in November 2018

* Margin on new RCF, which is linked to different gearing levels, has reduced by between 25 and 50 basis points compared to existing facility

* New RCF facility has a minimum term of five years out to october 2019 with ability to extend this by a further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
