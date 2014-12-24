BRIEF-Intu Properties to buy Spanish shopping centre for 451 mln euro

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc :

* Has exchanged contracts with an entity indirectly fully owned by Orion European Real Estate Fund III C.V.

* Deal to acquire Puerto Venecia shopping centre and retail park in Zaragoza, Spain for 451 million euro

* Represents a net initial yield of 5.0 pct based on net rental income of 22.4 million euro

* A 225 million euro bridging loan has been obtained from HSBC

* Acquisition, which is scheduled to complete in January 2015, is expected to be earnings accretive Link to press release: (bit.ly/1zh61qE) Further company coverage: