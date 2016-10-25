FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
CORRECTED-Intu to sell stake in London mall at slim post-Brexit premium
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 25, 2016 / 6:35 AM / in 10 months

CORRECTED-Intu to sell stake in London mall at slim post-Brexit premium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects lead to say price is 1.1 pct higher, not 30 pct; changes headline to reflect slim premium)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties has agreed to sell its majority stake in a shopping centre in the London borough of Bromley for a price tag 1.1 percent higher than its value before Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Intu said it had agreed to sell its stake of a little more than 63 percent stake in the intu Bromley site to state-owned Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation for 177.9 million pounds ($217 million). That compares with the mall's estimated value of 175.9 million pounds in June.

The property company said the premium price indicated "continuing investment demand" for UK shopping centres, despite market sentiment indicating a small post-Brexit decline in values across many sectors, including retail property.

"Consumer confidence has remained robust and UK unemployment remains at low levels, but financial markets have been and are likely to continue to be turbulent," Intu said on Tuesday.

The company reiterated that it expects like-for-like net rental income for 2016 to be in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent, having increased its target in July. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.