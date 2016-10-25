CORRECTED-Intu to sell stake in London mall at slim post-Brexit premium

(Corrects lead to say price is 1.1 pct higher, not 30 pct; changes headline to reflect slim premium)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties has agreed to sell its majority stake in a shopping centre in the London borough of Bromley for a price tag 1.1 percent higher than its value before Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Intu said it had agreed to sell its stake of a little more than 63 percent stake in the intu Bromley site to state-owned Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation for 177.9 million pounds ($217 million). That compares with the mall's estimated value of 175.9 million pounds in June.

The property company said the premium price indicated "continuing investment demand" for UK shopping centres, despite market sentiment indicating a small post-Brexit decline in values across many sectors, including retail property.

"Consumer confidence has remained robust and UK unemployment remains at low levels, but financial markets have been and are likely to continue to be turbulent," Intu said on Tuesday.

The company reiterated that it expects like-for-like net rental income for 2016 to be in the range of 3 percent to 4 percent, having increased its target in July. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)